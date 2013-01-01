* Shares in Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gain 2.5 percent after U.S. health regulators approved Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd's drug to treat diarrhoea in HIV/AIDS patients on qantiretroviral therapy, a combination of medicines used to treat HIV infection. * Glenmark will be the active pharmaceutical ingredients supplier for the drug to Salix in regulated markets. * An international arbitrator ruled in August 2012 that Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has the right to sell its HIV-associated diarrhoea drug Crofelemer in 140 countries. * Edelweiss in a report says, "The overall potential market for Crofelemer is anticipated at $300 million-$500 million and peak potential revenue for Glenmark, from API supply, could be $15 million-$20 million per annum." (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)