India markets shrug off weak GDP data, wait for RBI decision
MUMBAI, June 1 India's shares were flat, while bonds gained slightly despite data showing weaker-than-expected economic growth, with investors still betting the economy will improve.
* Shares in Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gain 2.5 percent after U.S. health regulators approved Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd's drug to treat diarrhoea in HIV/AIDS patients on qantiretroviral therapy, a combination of medicines used to treat HIV infection. * Glenmark will be the active pharmaceutical ingredients supplier for the drug to Salix in regulated markets. * An international arbitrator ruled in August 2012 that Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has the right to sell its HIV-associated diarrhoea drug Crofelemer in 140 countries. * Edelweiss in a report says, "The overall potential market for Crofelemer is anticipated at $300 million-$500 million and peak potential revenue for Glenmark, from API supply, could be $15 million-$20 million per annum." (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)
MUMBAI, June 1 India's shares were flat, while bonds gained slightly despite data showing weaker-than-expected economic growth, with investors still betting the economy will improve.
May 31 India's benchmark BSE index ended flat on Wednesday after hitting a record high earlier as caution set in ahead of gross domestic product data later in the day, but still posted a 4.1 percent gain for May, its best monthly performance in a year.