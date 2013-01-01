* India's overnight cash trades at 8.00/8.05 percent versus its previous close of 8.90/9.00 percent as year-end demand from banks fades at the start of a new year. * Rates are, however, not likely to fall below the repo rate of 8 percent as demand stays strong in the first week of the two-week reporting cycle. * Traders expect call rates to remain in the 8.00 to 8.25 percent band in the near-term. * Total volumes in the call money market stand at 167.47 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.20 percent, while that in the CBLO market stand at 127.15 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.04 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)