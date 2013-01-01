* USD/INR trades weaker at 54.79/80 versus its previous close of 54.99/55.00 tracking gains in the domestic sharemarket after U.S. reaches a deal on the "fiscal cliff". * The U.S. Senate on Tuesday, two hours after a Dec. 31 deadline had lapsed, approved legislation aimed at averting the "fiscal cliff" by stopping most tax hikes and across-the-board spending cuts that were due to begin with the new year. * Domestic shares trading up 0.9 percent on optimism after the U.S. deal nearing a closure. * Traders expect the pair to move in a 54.60 to 54.90 range in the rest of the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@re uters.net)