* India's one-year OIS rate at two-month lows, down 2 basis points (bps) at 7.58 percent, after falling to 7.57 pct. * The five-year rate also at three-week lows, down 3 bps at 7.09 percent. It fell to 7.08 percent in session, the lowest since Dec. 12. * RBI shifts 120 billion rupee auction scheduled this week to week ended Feb. 22. Central bank also to buy up to 80 billion rupees of bonds on Friday, its fifth open market operation beginning December. * "OIS rates should move lower. I would not be a payer at these levels. The 1-year should offer a bigger downmove," says a bond dealer at a finance firm. * Tips 1-year rate to ease towards 7.50 pct and the 5-year rate towards 7 pct. * India's 10-year bond yield down 6 bps at 7.99 pct. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)