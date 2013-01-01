* Nomura says capital inflows into Asia could provide some support to the rupee in the first half of 2013, but negative local fundamentals to limit performance. * Investment bank cites lack of fiscal consolidation, the long road ahead in implementing reforms, high and sticky inflation and the large current account deficit as reasons. * Says government needs to take solid steps to tackle fiscal deficit, improve investment climate, but Nomura sceptical given 2013 is pre-election year. * Nomura says bias to build on a long USD/INR position, particularly in the second half, with forecasts at 54.5 by mid-March, 56 in June and 59 by December. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)