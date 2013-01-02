* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 1.5 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan , is up 1.56 percent. * Asian stocks started the new year with gains after a bill to avert the U.S. "fiscal cliff" by canceling most scheduled tax hikes and delaying spending cuts cleared a procedural vote in the U.S. House of Representatives by an overwhelming margin, indicating strong support for final passage in a vote expected later on Tuesday. * The House voted 408-10 to approve a rule allowing for consideration of the fiscal cliff bill that was passed by the Senate early on Tuesday. * Traders expect markets to continue its strength from Tuesday's lead by financial and metal stocks. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)