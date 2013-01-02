* USD/INR is expected to continue its downtrend for a second day into the new year on the back of global optimism over the U.S. "fiscal cliff" deal. The pair closed at 54.68/69 on Tuesday. * Expectations of gains in domestic shares are also seen boosting. The Nifty futures traded in Singapore currency up 1.5 percent. * The U.S. House of Representatives is preparing to vote on the Senate's fiscal cliff bill, Democratic Representative Alcee Hastings said on Tuesday, increasing the odds that Congress will stave off steep tax hikes and spending cuts. * The pair is seen opening around 54.50 and moving in a 54.40 to 54.90 range, traders say. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)