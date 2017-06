* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is expected to open at around 8.01 percent after having closed at 7.99 percent on Tuesday as some profit-taking is expected to kick in after the recent sharp rise in prices. * Bond yields have dropped 12 basis points so far this week due to the absence of a bond sale this week as it is being deferred to the Feb. 22 week. A likely open market purchase of bonds on Friday has kept sentiment positive. * Traders expect the 10-year bond to move in a 7.97 to 8.03 percent band during the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)