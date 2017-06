* USD/INR falls to 54.31/32 versus its previous close of 54.68/69 as global optimism over the U.S. "fiscal cliff" deal pushes up risk assets including the domestic sharemarket. * The pair drops as low as 54.29, its weakest since Dec. 14. * Domestic shares trading up 0.6 percent in pre-open trade. * Traders expect some dollar buying from oil firms to creep in later in the session, limiting a further sharp downside in the pair. * The safe haven dollar fell broadly on Wednesday as the U.S. House of Representatives seemed to take a step closer to striking a last-minute deal to avoid triggering a fiscal crunch that could threaten the global economy. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)