* Indian federal bonds extend gains for a third session, with
the benchmark 10-year bond yield 1 basis point
lower at 7.98 pct.
* Bond analyst says some position cutting likely during the
second half of the session but with favourable triggers in
place, stiff position cutting was unlikely.
* Foreign banks, which typically makes new allocations in the
new year, were net buyers of 6.63 billion rupees ($121.01
million) on Tuesday.
* Bond yields have dropped 13 basis points so far this week due
to the absence of a bond sale this week as it is being deferred
to the Feb. 22 week. A likely open market purchase of bonds on
Friday has kept sentiment positive.
* Traders expect the 10-year bond to move in a 7.98 to 8.03
percent band during the session.
($1 = 54.7900 rupees)
(subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/;
subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)