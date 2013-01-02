* Indian federal bonds extend gains for a third session, with the benchmark 10-year bond yield 1 basis point lower at 7.98 pct. * Bond analyst says some position cutting likely during the second half of the session but with favourable triggers in place, stiff position cutting was unlikely. * Foreign banks, which typically makes new allocations in the new year, were net buyers of 6.63 billion rupees ($121.01 million) on Tuesday. * Bond yields have dropped 13 basis points so far this week due to the absence of a bond sale this week as it is being deferred to the Feb. 22 week. A likely open market purchase of bonds on Friday has kept sentiment positive. * Traders expect the 10-year bond to move in a 7.98 to 8.03 percent band during the session. ($1 = 54.7900 rupees) (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)