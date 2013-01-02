* Bank of America-Merrill Lynch upgrades Tata Motors to 'buy' from 'neutral' and raises its target price to 360 rupees from 285 rupees. * Boa-Merrill cites expectations Tata's key unit Jaguar Land Rover would meet full-year sales expectations of 363,000 units and sustain momentum. * At home, the investment bank says Tata's truck/bus unit is closer to a trough, while light commercial vehicles are "growing ahead of peers" and the utility vehicles segment is benefitting from a structural uptrend. * The domestic cars unit may not recover, Boa-Merrill adds, but says lowered expectations have been built into forecasts. * Shares in Tata Motors were last up 0.6 percent at 318.5 rupees. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)