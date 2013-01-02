* The BSE index gains 0.63 percent after rising to its highest intraday level since April 2011, while the NSE index is up 0.64 percent. * The NSE is close to breaching the 6,000 mark for the first time since Jan. 7, 2011. * The U.S. House of Representatives approved a deal on the so-called fiscal cliff, sparking broad-based buying. * Banking shares lead gainers as hopes for a January rate cut gathered steam. ICICI Bank gains 1.1 percent while State Bank of India is up 1.3 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)