* Finance Minister Chidambaram says government considering raising cost of gold imports, a key contributor to India's record current account deficit and thus a pressure on the rupee . * Gold imports showed some moderation in July-September, with bullion's share of total imports declining to 8.9 percent compared to 11.6 percent in same quarter in previous year, says Yes Bank. * Gold imports may have risen in the October-December quarter which included the Diwali and marriage season, and imports may remain high as real returns from domestic deposits remain low, says Kotak Mahindra Bank. * RBI is pushing for gold being held via exchange traded funds, inflation linked bonds as alternatives. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com / subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)