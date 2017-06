* Indian overnight cash rates largely steady at 8.00/8.10 versus its previous close of 8.00/8.05 percent as demand was fairly stable in the first week of the reporting fortnight. * Banks' borrowing from the central bank's repo window however fell to 986.30 billion rupees versus 1.5 trillion rupees on Tuesday. * Traders say likely infusion of 300 billion rupees worth of oil subsidies by the government into the system on Tuesday has helped ease the cash crunch to a small extent. * The central bank will also be conducting open market operations to purchase upto 80 billion rupees worth of bonds on Friday which will further help improve the cash squeeze. * Cash rates are expected to hold in the 8.00 to 8.20 percent range during the week. * Total volumes in the call money market stand at 139.01 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.12 percent while that in the CBLO market stand at 295.47 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.00 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)