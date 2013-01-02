India markets shrug off weak GDP data, wait for RBI decision
MUMBAI, June 1 India's shares were flat, while bonds gained slightly despite data showing weaker-than-expected economic growth, with investors still betting the economy will improve.
* The BSE index is 0.78 percent higher after rising to its highest intraday level since April 2011, while the NSE index is up 0.82 percent, breaching the key psychological level of 6,000 for the first time in two years. * The U.S. House of Representatives approved a deal on the so-called fiscal cliff, sparking broad-based buying. * Financial shares lead the gainers as hopes of a January rate cut gather steam. * Housing Development and Finance Corp is up 1.6 percent, while ICICI Bank gains 1.1 percent. * Consumer stocks such as ITC fall as traders track a global 'risk-on' mood. ITC is down 0.2 percent, while Hindustan Unilever is flat. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)
May 31 India's benchmark BSE index ended flat on Wednesday after hitting a record high earlier as caution set in ahead of gross domestic product data later in the day, but still posted a 4.1 percent gain for May, its best monthly performance in a year.