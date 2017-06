* Indian benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 1 basis point to 8 percent from the previous close on profit-taking after a sharp recent rally in prices. * Dealers say yields likely to consolidate around current levels ahead of factory, inflation data later this month. * Any move by capital market regulator to auction additional limits for foreigners will lead to further gains. * Foreign banks, which typically makes new allocations in the new year, were net buyers of 6.63 billion rupees ($121.01 million) on Tuesday. * Bond yields had dropped 12 basis points in the first two days of the week as a bond sale due this week was deferred to the Feb. 22 week. An open market purchase of bonds on Friday has also kept sentiment positive. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)