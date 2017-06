* India's one-year OIS rate continues to trade at two-month lows, down 2 basis points (bps) at 7.57 percent. * The five-year rate is flat at 7.10 pct. * The central bank's decision to shift a 120 billion rupee auction scheduled this week to week ended Feb. 22 supported lower rates. The RBI will also buy up to 80 billion rupees of bonds on Friday, its fifth open market operation beginning December. * Liquidity has marginally improved with repo bids falling to 986.30 billion rupees versus 1.5 trillion rupees on Tuesday. * India's 10-year bond yield up 2 bps at 8.01 pct. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)