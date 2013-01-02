(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own)

By Peter Thal Larsen

HONG KONG, Jan 2 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Banks will stop giving stuff away in 2013. For years, financial institutions have underpriced everything from corporate loans to current accounts in an effort to suck in business. But tougher regulators and shrinking revenue streams make such cross-subsidies increasingly hard to justify. An overhaul of the industry's approach to pricing is overdue.

Measuring profitability in banks is hard. Income comes not just from interest, but also from fees and hard-to-measure margins on derivatives and other products. Costs, meanwhile, depend as much on interest rates as on overheads. And future bad debts can make a business that seemed highly profitable look disastrous in hindsight.

During the boom, complexity and banks' desire for expansion combined to encourage behaviour that now looks irrational. For example, banks underpriced loans to large corporations in an effort to win more business arranging corporate bond issues or managing currency risks. Meanwhile, banks in some countries effectively gave away core services – like checking accounts and use of cash machines – in order to attract customers who could then be persuaded to buy other products.

The crisis has challenged such thinking. Higher capital charges and elevated funding costs have increased the cost of lending to big companies, while the shrinking pool of investment banking fees means there is less revenue to go round.

To get back to pre-crisis levels of profitability on corporate loan books, banks must increase prices by 35 basis points of assets or cut costs by an equivalent amount, according to Oliver Wyman. Given that many large companies can now borrow cheaply in the bond market, charging more looks difficult.

Retail bankers will have to make a similar calculation. Low interest rates have undermined the benefits of capturing customers' deposits. Meanwhile, new regulations are eating into profitability: European rules could knock 4 percent off already-slim return on equity for banks in Germany, France, Italy and the United Kingdom, according to McKinsey. And the cost of compensating customers for mis-sold products like payment protection insurance will make consumers and regulators wary of new offers.

These pressures will force banks to become more efficient, and to shrink. But they will also put an end to the great bank giveaway.

