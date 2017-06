* India's 5-year federal bond yield falls 9 basis points (bps) to 7.94 percent, after trading in the paper was suspended on Tuesday for coupon payments. * The spread between the 5-year bond and overnight index swap (OIS) stands at 85 bps, narrowing from 92 bps on Tuesday. * Bonds typically outperform OIS when RBI conducts open market operations (OMOs). * Nomura advises investors to add the 5-year paper ahead of a potential RBI rate cut in January. * "We look to add to the 5-year bond over the next few days, positioning directly for a rate cut," Nomura said in a note. It has a target of 7.70 percent on the bond. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)