* USD/INR continues to trade weaker at 54.40/41 versus its previous close of 54.68/69, but the pair is off the day's low of 54.2650 on the back of some dollar demand from oil firms. * Gains in the domestic share market on the back of global optimism over the U.S. "fiscal cliff" deal hurt the dollar. * Traders say oil firms, the biggest buyers of dollars in the domestic currency market, are seen buying the greenback at regular intervals, preventing a further fall in the pair. * Downside is also capped by the worsening domestic current and trade account deficits, dealers add. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)