BANGALORE Jan 2 The European Central Bank will allot 84 billion euros ($111 billion) at its six-day refinancing operation this week, less than the amount maturing, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

Forecasts in the poll of 26 money market traders ranged from 70 billion to 90 billion euros. At a similar tender last week banks borrowed 89.7 billion euros from the ECB. [ID:nL5E8NS4KB]

Three-month Euribor rates EURIBOR3MD=, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, edged up to 0.188 percent on Wednesday from 0.187 percent.

--------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------- ALLOTMENT SIX-DAY --------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------- MEDIAN 84 MEAN 82 MODE 90 HIGHEST 90 LOWEST 70 COUNT 26 --------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------- GUIDE TO EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK ANNOUNCEMENTS ECBMENU ANNOUNCEMENTS ON ECB OPEN MARKET OPERATIONS ECB15 ECB WEBSITE www.ecb.int ($1 = 0.7585 euros) (Reporting by Rahul Karunakar; Editing by Toby Chopra)