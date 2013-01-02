* 10-year yield ends unchanged at 7.99 pct
* Nomura targets 7.80 pct yield on 10-year bond in March qtr
* T-bill yield cutoffs sharply lower than market estimates
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, Jan 2 Indian benchmark 10-year bond
yield ended unchanged on Wednesday after a recent rally sparked
profit-taking, but bets on a January rate cut by the central
bank and hopes the government would stick to its borrowing
target keep the outlook positive.
Yields fell 12 basis points (bps) in the first two sessions
of the week, largely driven by the Reserve Bank of India
shifting an auction scheduled this week to February and an open
market operation to buy bonds on Friday.
The shift was interpreted by investors as signalling the
government's resolve to meet its fiscal deficit target of 5.3
percent for the year ending March.
The government is scheduled to borrow only 600 billion
rupees via bonds in the March quarter as against 1.16 trillion
rupees of borrowing in the same period earlier year.
"The market has hit a sweet spot in terms of demand-supply
dynamics. The bias will be towards lower yields in the run-up to
the policy," said Manish Wadhawan, managing director and head of
interest rates at HSBC in Mumbai.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield fell below
the repo rate of 8 percent on Tuesday, for the first time since
April 2011. It ended at 7.99 percent on Wednesday, unchanged
from Tuesday's close, after rising to 8.01 percent in the
session.
Total trading volumes were heavy at 352.95 billion rupees.
Investors are increasingly optimistic the RBI will cut
interest rates at its Jan. 29 policy review as the central bank
shifts its focus to growth over inflation.
The cutoff yields on the 100 billion rupees treasury bill
sale came in sharply lower than market estimates, in another
signal of lower rates, dealers said.
The 5-year bond yield fell 9 bps in the
session to 7.94 percent. It was shut for trading on Tuesday due
to coupon payments.
Nomura recommended investors buy the paper, with a target of
7.70 percent, in order to position for the expected rate cuts.
India's short-end 1-year rate remained at a
two-month low in the session, ending at 7.58 percent, down 1 bp.
The long-end 5-year OIS rate was up 1 bp at 7.11
percent.
(Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)