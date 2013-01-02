* 10-year yield ends unchanged at 7.99 pct

* Nomura targets 7.80 pct yield on 10-year bond in March qtr

* T-bill yield cutoffs sharply lower than market estimates

By Subhadip Sircar

MUMBAI, Jan 2 Indian benchmark 10-year bond yield ended unchanged on Wednesday after a recent rally sparked profit-taking, but bets on a January rate cut by the central bank and hopes the government would stick to its borrowing target keep the outlook positive.

Yields fell 12 basis points (bps) in the first two sessions of the week, largely driven by the Reserve Bank of India shifting an auction scheduled this week to February and an open market operation to buy bonds on Friday.

The shift was interpreted by investors as signalling the government's resolve to meet its fiscal deficit target of 5.3 percent for the year ending March.

The government is scheduled to borrow only 600 billion rupees via bonds in the March quarter as against 1.16 trillion rupees of borrowing in the same period earlier year.

"The market has hit a sweet spot in terms of demand-supply dynamics. The bias will be towards lower yields in the run-up to the policy," said Manish Wadhawan, managing director and head of interest rates at HSBC in Mumbai.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield fell below the repo rate of 8 percent on Tuesday, for the first time since April 2011. It ended at 7.99 percent on Wednesday, unchanged from Tuesday's close, after rising to 8.01 percent in the session.

Total trading volumes were heavy at 352.95 billion rupees.

Investors are increasingly optimistic the RBI will cut interest rates at its Jan. 29 policy review as the central bank shifts its focus to growth over inflation.

The cutoff yields on the 100 billion rupees treasury bill sale came in sharply lower than market estimates, in another signal of lower rates, dealers said.

The 5-year bond yield fell 9 bps in the session to 7.94 percent. It was shut for trading on Tuesday due to coupon payments.

Nomura recommended investors buy the paper, with a target of 7.70 percent, in order to position for the expected rate cuts.

India's short-end 1-year rate remained at a two-month low in the session, ending at 7.58 percent, down 1 bp. The long-end 5-year OIS rate was up 1 bp at 7.11 percent. (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)