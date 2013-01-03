* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange gains 0.36 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan is up 0.21 percent. * Many Asian stocks started Thursday with mild gains while oil eased following the previous session's rally as investors look ahead to negotiations on the U.S. debt limit and spending cuts. * Foreign investors bought 11.07 billion rupees of stocks, while domestic institutions sold 4.17 billion rupees of stocks on Wednesday, when India's BSE index rose 0.68 percent. * Traders expect some consolidation ahead as Indian shares are looking overbought in the near-term after rallying in 2012. * Also on watch, an Indian ministerial panel is likely to meet on Thursday to discuss the government's plan for the next airwave auction. (0430 GMT) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)