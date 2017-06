* USD/INR seen treading water after having dropped to a three-week low in the previous session as regional equity markets seen consolidating after recent gains. The pair had closed at 54.35/36 on Wednesday. * Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore up 0.4 percent. * Traders expect oil firms to buy the greenback, limiting a sharp fall in the dollar/rupee pair. * The pair is expected to open around 54.30 levels and move in a 54.10 to 54.50 range initially. * Many Asian stocks were set to start Thursday with mild gains, while oil eased following the previous session's rally as investors look ahead to negotiations on the U.S. debt limit and spending cuts. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)