* India's 10-year bond yield seen consolidating
around current levels of 8 percent in the near-term after the
recent sharp gain in prices, traders say. The bond yield ended
at 7.99 percent on Wednesday.
* Sentiment for bonds remains fairly bullish amid expectations
of at least a 25 basis point cut in interest rates at the
central bank's policy review at the end of this month, traders
say.
* Absence of a bond sale this week and open market purchase of
bonds by the RBI scheduled for Friday is also seen supporting
prices.
* "8 percent is the top-end of the range, though the range may
be a thin 7.90 to 8.00 percent in the near-term," said Sandeep
Bagla, executive vice president at ICICI Securities PD.
* "The broad sentiment remains positive though we may see some
consolidation at these levels due to the sharp fall in yields
recently," he added.
