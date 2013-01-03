* India's 10-year bond yield seen consolidating around current levels of 8 percent in the near-term after the recent sharp gain in prices, traders say. The bond yield ended at 7.99 percent on Wednesday. * Sentiment for bonds remains fairly bullish amid expectations of at least a 25 basis point cut in interest rates at the central bank's policy review at the end of this month, traders say. * Absence of a bond sale this week and open market purchase of bonds by the RBI scheduled for Friday is also seen supporting prices. * "8 percent is the top-end of the range, though the range may be a thin 7.90 to 8.00 percent in the near-term," said Sandeep Bagla, executive vice president at ICICI Securities PD. * "The broad sentiment remains positive though we may see some consolidation at these levels due to the sharp fall in yields recently," he added. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)