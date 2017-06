* USD/INR edges up marginally to 54.46/47 versus its previous close of 54.35/36 on the back of some short-covering seen after the recent fall and as oil firms buy the greenback. * USD/INR had dropped to a three-week low of 54.2650 on Wednesday. Traders expect the pair to hold in a 54.20 to 54.60 range rest of the session. * Traders to watch the domestic share market movement for cues on foreign fund flows during the day. Shares trading up 0.3 percent in pre-open trade. * Dollar demand from oil firms, the biggest buyers in the domestic currency market, will also be watched. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)