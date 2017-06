* India's 10-year bond yield opens 1 basis point (bp) lower at 7.98 percent, due to the absence of auctions in the week and the central bank's open market operations on Friday. * Dealers rule out further sharp gains in prices in absence of new trigger, likely to consolidate around current levels. * Spread between 30-, 10-year paper has narrowed to 19 bps at previous close versus 24 bps a fortnight ago. * Market will await headline inflation, factory data later this month. * T-bill yield cutoffs on Wednesday were sharply below market expectations, another signal of softening rates. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)