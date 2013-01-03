* SpiceJet Ltd gains 2.4 percent on hopes the carrier would also attract foreign investment after a senior Indian told reporters rival Jet Airways was the front-runner to win an investment from Etihad Airways. * The Gulf carrier could pay up to 15-18 billion rupees for a 24 percent stake in Jet, the official said, valuing Jet at 725 to 870 rupees per share, which would mark a premium of 25 to 50 percent on Wednesday's close, according to Reuters calculations. * Shares in India's Jet Airways rose as much as 6 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)