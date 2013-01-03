India markets shrug off weak GDP data, wait for RBI decision
MUMBAI, June 1 India's shares were flat, while bonds gained slightly despite data showing weaker-than-expected economic growth, with investors still betting the economy will improve.
* SpiceJet Ltd gains 2.4 percent on hopes the carrier would also attract foreign investment after a senior Indian told reporters rival Jet Airways was the front-runner to win an investment from Etihad Airways. * The Gulf carrier could pay up to 15-18 billion rupees for a 24 percent stake in Jet, the official said, valuing Jet at 725 to 870 rupees per share, which would mark a premium of 25 to 50 percent on Wednesday's close, according to Reuters calculations. * Shares in India's Jet Airways rose as much as 6 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)
May 31 India's benchmark BSE index ended flat on Wednesday after hitting a record high earlier as caution set in ahead of gross domestic product data later in the day, but still posted a 4.1 percent gain for May, its best monthly performance in a year.