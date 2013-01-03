India markets shrug off weak GDP data, wait for RBI decision
MUMBAI, June 1 India's shares were flat, while bonds gained slightly despite data showing weaker-than-expected economic growth, with investors still betting the economy will improve.
* The BSE index gains 0.09 percent, while the NSE index is up 0.1 percent. * Technology stocks gain on expectations of better-than-expected third-quarter earnings for IT companies when they report results starting later this month, dealers say. * Infosys gains 1.1 percent, Tata Consultancy Services is up 1.3 percent, while Wipro 0.8 percent higher. * Shares in India's Jet Airways gain 6 percent, a day after a senior Indian government source told reporters the carrier was the front-runner to win an investment from Etihad Airways. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)
May 31 India's benchmark BSE index ended flat on Wednesday after hitting a record high earlier as caution set in ahead of gross domestic product data later in the day, but still posted a 4.1 percent gain for May, its best monthly performance in a year.