* Shares in gold loan providers such as Manappuram Finance soar
after a central bank report proposed increasing the
loan-to-value, or LTV, ratio to 75 percent from 60 percent
currently.
* The ratio is an important tool that can vary the quantity of
gold loans which a company can provide to customers.
* "The proposals to increase LTV and to use cheques for
high-value transactions are positive, but a cap on lending rates
and restrictions on NCD (non-convertible debentures) will affect
gold-loan NBFCs' profitability," Kotak Securities said in a
note.
* Muthoot Finance shares up 9 percent, while
Manappuram Finance rises 16 percent.
* Shares in Titan Industries, which makes gold
jewellery, are down 1 percent on concerns over rising costs
after the government says it will make importing gold costlier.