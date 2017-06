* USD/INR continues to trade stronger on the day at 54.42/43 versus its previous close of 54.35/36 as some investors cover short dollar positions after the recent fall in the pair. * Dollar buying from oil refiners is also aiding the pair. * Mild gains in domestic shares and broad optimism on expectations of a rate cut later this month are keeping sentiment for the dollar subdued, limiting a very sharp rise. * Domestic shares are trading up 0.2 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)