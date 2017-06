* India 5-year paper continues to rally, with yields down 4 bps at 7.90 percent, on expectations of a rate cut this month. Yields have fallen 13 bps since Tuesday. * "The curve is still flattish. It will come down fastest in the 5-year segment when a rate cut happens," says a state-run bank dealer, saying the yield could come down to 7.75 pct if RBI cuts the repo rate by 25 bps on Jan. 29. * India's 10-year bond yield down 2 bps at 7.97 percent. * Dealers say stop-loss buying and replenishing after previous OMO also driving gains.