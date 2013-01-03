India markets shrug off weak GDP data, wait for RBI decision
MUMBAI, June 1 India's shares were flat, while bonds gained slightly despite data showing weaker-than-expected economic growth, with investors still betting the economy will improve.
(Corrects to remove extraneous word in headline) * Kotak Institutional Equities initiates coverage of United Breweries Ltd with a 'sell' rating and a target price of 700 rupees, calling valuations "too high for our comfort." * The 'sell' rating comes despite what Kotak says is a positive outlook for India's beer market, saying beer volumes will grow "strongly" over the next several years despite an adverse tax structure in the sector. * United Breweries falls 0.2 percent to 943 rupees. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com / manoj.dharra.reuters.com@reuters.net)
May 31 India's benchmark BSE index ended flat on Wednesday after hitting a record high earlier as caution set in ahead of gross domestic product data later in the day, but still posted a 4.1 percent gain for May, its best monthly performance in a year.