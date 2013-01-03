(Corrects to remove extraneous word in headline) * Kotak Institutional Equities initiates coverage of United Breweries Ltd with a 'sell' rating and a target price of 700 rupees, calling valuations "too high for our comfort." * The 'sell' rating comes despite what Kotak says is a positive outlook for India's beer market, saying beer volumes will grow "strongly" over the next several years despite an adverse tax structure in the sector. * United Breweries falls 0.2 percent to 943 rupees. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com / manoj.dharra.reuters.com@reuters.net)