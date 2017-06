* India's overnight cash rates edge up to 8.10/8.15 percent levels versus previous close of 8.00/8.05 percent as demand slightly higher in the first week of the reporting fortnight. * Traders expect cash rates to remain around current levels this week with the possibility of rates dropping below 8 percent next week following the inflow of up to 80 billion rupees, which the RBI is scheduled to buy via open market operation on Friday. * Infusion of around 300 billion rupees on account of payment of oil subsidies by the government on Tuesday has led to some improvement in cash conditions, traders say. * Banks' borrowing from the central bank's repo window has dropped to 972.65 billion rupees from levels of over 1.5 trillion rupees last week. * Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform stands at 188.21 billion rupees at a weighed average rate of 8.13 percent, while that in the CBLO market stands at 441.11 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.88 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)