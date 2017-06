* India's one-year OIS rate continues to trade at two-month lows, down 1 basis point (bp) at 7.57 percent with not much further downmove expected as already pricing in rate cut. * The five-year rate is down 1 bp at 7.10 percent. * Analyst says curve may steepen, but with 1-year having come down, the steepening may happen via a rise in the 5-year which he feels is aggressively priced compared to other rate products. * Nomura has a receive bias through the belly of the curve segment, or 3-5 year, of the offshore OIS curve, along with flatteners. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)