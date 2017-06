* USD/INR extends gains to 54.52/53 versus its previous close of 54.35/36 as oil firms step up purchases of the greenback. * Traders however expect 54.60 to act as resistance for the day. * Short-covering in the dollar after its fall to a three-week low of 54.2650 against the rupee on Wednesday had pushed up the pair in early trade. * The pair has remained in a narrow range of 54.3650 to 54.57 so far in the session. * The BSE index edged up 0.3 percent after gaining more strongly over the previous two trading sessions. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)