* 10-year yield ends 2 bps down at 7.97 pct

* India to sell 600 bln rupees of bonds in March quarter

* Yield curve may steepen on rate cut - dealers

By Subhadip Sircar

MUMBAI, Jan 3 Indian benchmark bond prices rose for a ninth consecutive session on Thursday, as debt markets continued to benefit from expectations of interest rate cuts and hopes the government will limit its fiscal deficit at its target level.

The Reserve Bank of India is widely expected to cut the repo rate, or the country's key lending rate, by at least 25 basis points (bps) at its Jan. 29 policy review as the central bank focuses on growth over inflation.

At the same time, India is due to sell 600 billion rupees ($11.03 billion) of bonds during January-March, an amount that will be easily absorbed amid flat credit growth.

The RBI's bond purchases via open market operations (OMOs) are also helping support bonds, with the central bank set to buy 80 billion rupees of bonds this week.

"There is a distinct lack of issuances. With RBI's OMO support and government spending to kick in at some point, bonds will remain bullish," said Killol Pandya, head of fixed income at Daiwa Mutual Fund in Mumbai.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended at 7.97 percent on Thursday, 2 bps below the previous close. In price terms, it ended at 101.19 rupees, marking a ninth successive day of gain, as per Thomson Reuters data. The first trade was struck at 8.13 percent, but dealers said it was an outlier which was likely wrongly executed.

Yields have fallen 14 bps since the beginning of the week on rising hopes the government will be able to cap its borrowing at current levels as its cash balances with the central bank surged.

Dealers expect the yield curve to steepen on a rate cut or liquidity injection move by the central bank at its policy review.

"I expect some sort of bullish steepening in the 1-14 year segment," said Daiwa's Pandya.

The 5-year bond continued to see gains as dealers see the paper benefiting most from a rate cut. Yield fell 5 bps to 7.89 percent.

India's short-end 1-year rate ended at 7.59 percent, up 1 bp. The long-end 5-year OIS rate was also 1 bp higher at 7.12 percent. ($1 = 54.4200 rupees) (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)