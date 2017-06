* USD/INR is expected to rise for a second day versus its close of 54.49/50 on the back of weak regional equity markets. * Asian shares fell on Friday, tracking overnight weakness in global equities, but the dollar gained as U.S. debt yields rose after several Federal Reserve officials expressed concerns about continuing to expand stimulative bond buying. * Traders expect some oil demand to also emerge in the latter part of the day, further boosting the dollar. * Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore currently down 0.1 percent. * Traders expect the pair to open around 54.60 and move in a 54.40 to 54.70 band in the initial part of the day. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)