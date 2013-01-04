* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield seen opening little changed after having closed at 7.97 percent on Thursday. * Some buying may emerge in the later part of the day following the open market purchase of up to 80 billion rupees of bonds by the central bank, traders say. * Sentiment for the bond market to remain positive ahead of the central bank's policy review at the end of the month where it is widely expected to cut rates by at least 25 basis points. * The absence of large bond sales in January, with only one sale scheduled this month, is also expected to keep the buying pressure on bonds. The 10-year is broadly seen in a 7.90 to 8.00 percent until the policy review. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)