Jan 03Port conditions of Mumbai as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 16 Total Vessles 25 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) ASIAN GRACE SAHI ORETRANSCHICK PEAS 22/12 22/12 03/01 nil 13,875 nil 4,825 2) BINGO DINSHAW CHIPS 28/12 28/12 04/01 nil 7,101 nil 1,099 3) NAFISA-1 CAF MARINE Cement BGS 31/12 31/12 03/01 nil 1,472 nil 322 4) FENGHAI 10 JMB CRUDE 31/12 31/12 04/01 nil 8,000 nil 7,000 5) ADMAS SAMSARA GEN 25/12 25/12 05/01 7,935 nil nil 100 6) PRIYANKA CAF MARINE Cement BGS 02/01 02/01 05/01 nil 226 nil 1,577 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Stove Marco Chick Peas nil 8,188 nil 26/12 --- 2) Densa Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo 6,000 nil nil 02/01 --- 3) Montecristo Wilhelmsen Steel pipes 18,000 nil nil 02/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Royal Hugli ACE Shpg CNTR nil 52 nil 03/01 2) Colchester Mitsutor Steel Coils 13,500 nil nil 03/01 3) Zhong Xiang MNK Steel Cargo nil 13,181 nil 05/01 4) Liberty Cargoways Static Cargo nil 1,239 nil 05/01 5) Hermeez NAVINYA Cement nil 2,103 nil 05/01 6) Gourniati Shaan Chick Peas nil 26,000 nil 05/01 7) Prosperous GAC Chick Peas nil 30,000 nil 06/01 8) Dai Duong JMB Steel Cargo nil 5,000 nil 07/01 9) Sam Panther Mitsutor Steel Cargo nil 30,000 nil 08/01 10) Arundel Samsara Steel Cargo nil 22,168 nil 08/01 11) Garnet NYK Mach/Static nil 750 nil 09/01 12) San Marino Parekh HR/CR Coils nil 23,540 nil 10/01 13) Genco Marco ChickPeas nil 16,962 nil 15/01 14) Delphinus NYK Mach/Static nil 850 nil 20/01 15) Saudi Abha Orient Steel/CNTR nil 600/39 nil 20/01 16) Saudi Hofuf Orient Grn/CNTR 5000/150 600/39 nil 28/01 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL