Jan 03Port conditions of Mumbai as of Thursday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 06
Waiting Vessels 03
Expected Vessels 16
Total Vessles 25
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) ASIAN GRACE SAHI ORETRANSCHICK PEAS 22/12 22/12 03/01 nil 13,875 nil 4,825
2) BINGO DINSHAW CHIPS 28/12 28/12 04/01 nil 7,101 nil 1,099
3) NAFISA-1 CAF MARINE Cement BGS 31/12 31/12 03/01 nil 1,472 nil 322
4) FENGHAI 10 JMB CRUDE 31/12 31/12 04/01 nil 8,000 nil 7,000
5) ADMAS SAMSARA GEN 25/12 25/12 05/01 7,935 nil nil 100
6) PRIYANKA CAF MARINE Cement BGS 02/01 02/01 05/01 nil 226 nil 1,577
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Stove Marco Chick Peas nil 8,188 nil 26/12 ---
2) Densa Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo 6,000 nil nil 02/01 ---
3) Montecristo Wilhelmsen Steel pipes 18,000 nil nil 02/01 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Royal Hugli ACE Shpg CNTR nil 52 nil 03/01
2) Colchester Mitsutor Steel Coils 13,500 nil nil 03/01
3) Zhong Xiang MNK Steel Cargo nil 13,181 nil 05/01
4) Liberty Cargoways Static Cargo nil 1,239 nil 05/01
5) Hermeez NAVINYA Cement nil 2,103 nil 05/01
6) Gourniati Shaan Chick Peas nil 26,000 nil 05/01
7) Prosperous GAC Chick Peas nil 30,000 nil 06/01
8) Dai Duong JMB Steel Cargo nil 5,000 nil 07/01
9) Sam Panther Mitsutor Steel Cargo nil 30,000 nil 08/01
10) Arundel Samsara Steel Cargo nil 22,168 nil 08/01
11) Garnet NYK Mach/Static nil 750 nil 09/01
12) San Marino Parekh HR/CR Coils nil 23,540 nil 10/01
13) Genco Marco ChickPeas nil 16,962 nil 15/01
14) Delphinus NYK Mach/Static nil 850 nil 20/01
15) Saudi Abha Orient Steel/CNTR nil 600/39 nil 20/01
16) Saudi Hofuf Orient Grn/CNTR 5000/150 600/39 nil 28/01
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL