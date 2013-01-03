Australia shares set to rise; NZ down

June 2 Australian shares are expected to open higher on Friday, tracking Wall Street which rose after a batch of economic data suggested that the economy was picking up speed. Gains are however expected to be kept in check as concerns about an oversupplied commodity market continue to drag down prices. The local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent, or 17 points to 5,770, a 31.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index