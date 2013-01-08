SEOUL Jan 8 Samsung Electronics (005930.KS),
the world's top maker of memory chips and handsets, estimated
its October-December operating profit at a record 8.8 trillion
won ($8.27 billion), as solid demand recovery in sleek flat
screens used in mobile devices added to robust profit growth in
smartphones. [ID:nL4N0A90L1]
Following are reactions from analysts and fund managers:
KIM HYOUNG-SIK, ANALYST, TAURUS INVEST & SECURITIES
"Samsung shares will drop a bit in January, but rebound in
February with expectations for the Galaxy IV, which is likely to
be released in April or May.
"I don't think earnings will dip much in the first quarter
and I expect operating profit to be around 8.5 trillion won. For
the whole year (2013), I forecast operating profit to be 37.8
trillion won."
KIM SUNG-SOO, FUND MANAGER, LS ASSET MANAGEMENT
"Investors expected Samsung to post strong profit, and the
guidance offers the opportunity for them to take profits.
"Investors are a bit concerned that Samsung's momentum may
slow in the first half after posting a series of record profits.
The smartphone market is unlikely to sustain its strong growth,
as advanced markets are nearing saturation despite growth in
emerging countries.
"This year, Samsung will cement its lead in smartphones.
Eyes are on whether Apple will launch new models to grab more
market share from Samsung, and Samsung will be able to play
catch-up in the tablet PC market where it still lags Apple.
"Smartphones are a key profit driver for Samsung, and chips
and other businesses are unlikely to post a strong recovery
because of the weak global economy."
KIM SUNG-IN, ANALYST, KIWOOM SECURITIES
"I think Samsung's smartphone sales and profit growth rate
will not slow this year. I expect its smartphone sales to reach
320 million and tablet PCs around 32 million, double last year’s
16 million."
"Although the seasonal demand is weak in the first quarter,
I expect Samsung's total sales will exceed 53 trillion won and
operating profit to be around 8.3 trillion won because of demand
for semiconductor and IT products. Sales this year are expected
to be 230 trillion won and operating profit 37 trillion won."
AN SEONG-HO, ANALYST, HANWHA INVESTMENT & SECURITIES
"Both sales and operating profit were in line with market
estimates. Samsung's fourth-quarter performance is seen owing a
lot to its smartphone and tablet sales.
"This year, Samsung's earnings are expected to get better in
the second half, while its share price is seen higher in the
first half."
SONG MYUNG-SUB, ANALYST, HI INVESTMENT & SECURITIES
"Samsung's Note was selling well, boosting its
fourth-quarter profit, while Apple's iPhone 5 sales were less
than expected.
"Samsung's profit will drop in the current quarter because
of decreased phone profits. Samsung will launch its next Galaxy
S model only in March or April so without new models Samsung's
phone sales prices will fall in the current quarter.
"For the whole year, Samsung will launch new models faster
than Apple and will continue to have the upper hand in the
smartphone market."
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin, Joyce Lee, Narae Kim and Daum Kim;
Editing by Ian Geoghegan)
((hyunjoo.jin@thomsonreuters.com)(82-2-3704-5685)(Reuters
Messaging: hyunjoo.jin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
Keywords: SAMSUNG GUIDANCE/
(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.