* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fell 0.1 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan fell 0.8 percent. * Asian shares fell on Friday, tracking overnight weakness in global equities, but the dollar gained as U.S. debt yields rose after several Federal Reserve officials expressed concerns about continuing to expand stimulative bond buying. * Foreign investors bought 13.97 billion rupees of stocks, while domestic institutions sold 9.06 billion rupees of stocks on Thursday, when India's BSE index rose 0.26 percent. * Traders expect consolidation to continue, while IT stocks may remain firm on expectations of better-than-expected quarterly earnings. * Also on watch, India Services PMI for December. (0530 GMT) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)