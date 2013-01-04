* USD/INR gains to 54.82/83 versus its previous close
of 54.49/50. The pair rose as high as 54.90 in opening deals.
* Traders say short-covering in the dollar seen on the back of
losses in regional equity markets, but exporters are expected to
step up sales at higher levels, holding the pair in a 54.65 to
54.95 range.
* Asian shares fall tracking overnight weakness in global
equities after senior Federal Reserve officials express concerns
about continuing to expand stimulative bond buying.
* Traders will also watch domestic sharemarket moves for cues on
foreign fund flows. Shares trading down 0.1 percent in early
trade.
* Traders say dollar demand from oil firms may also boost the
dollar later in the session.
