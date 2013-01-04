* USD/INR gains to 54.82/83 versus its previous close of 54.49/50. The pair rose as high as 54.90 in opening deals. * Traders say short-covering in the dollar seen on the back of losses in regional equity markets, but exporters are expected to step up sales at higher levels, holding the pair in a 54.65 to 54.95 range. * Asian shares fall tracking overnight weakness in global equities after senior Federal Reserve officials express concerns about continuing to expand stimulative bond buying. * Traders will also watch domestic sharemarket moves for cues on foreign fund flows. Shares trading down 0.1 percent in early trade. * Traders say dollar demand from oil firms may also boost the dollar later in the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)