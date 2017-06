* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 1 basis point lower at 7.96 pct ahead of RBI's open market operation (OMO) later in the session. * RBI will buy up to 80 billion rupees of bonds, its fifth OMO since December. The papers include the liquid 8.07 percent July-2017 and 8.15 percent 2022 bonds. * Barclays Capital recommends long positions in 10-year bonds, targeting an additional 75 basis points (bps) rally over the next 6 months. * The investment bank also says OIS has underperformed in the recent rally, recommends receiving 5-year OIS, targeting a 15 bps fall from current levels. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)