* Shares in upstream oil and gas companies rally on hopes that a pricing formula, recommended by a government-appointed panel to look into oil and gas exploration contracts, will help sharply raise the prices of domestic natural gas. * The pricing formula, if approved by the government, could raise gas prices to around $8 per mmbtu (million metric British thermal units) by 2014/15 , brokerage Motilal Oswal estimated in a note dated on Thursday. * Motilal Oswal said Oil India Ltd, Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd, and Reliance Industries would be the biggest beneficiaries of the proposed formula, which involves volume-weighted international prices for gas producers. * While the government would take a final decision on the recommendations, our analysis indicates that domestic producers shall benefit from the proposed gas price formula, analysts at Motilal Oswal said. * ONGC shares are up 2.4 percent, while Oil India gains 3.1 percent. Reliance Industries is flat for the day. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com/; abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)