* Shares in upstream oil and gas companies rally on hopes that a
pricing formula, recommended by a government-appointed panel to
look into oil and gas exploration contracts, will help sharply
raise the prices of domestic natural gas.
* The pricing formula, if approved by the government, could
raise gas prices to around $8 per mmbtu (million metric British
thermal units) by 2014/15 , brokerage Motilal Oswal estimated in
a note dated on Thursday.
* Motilal Oswal said Oil India Ltd, Oil and Natural
Gas Corp Ltd, and Reliance Industries would
be the biggest beneficiaries of the proposed formula, which
involves volume-weighted international prices for gas producers.
* While the government would take a final decision on the
recommendations, our analysis indicates that domestic producers
shall benefit from the proposed gas price formula, analysts at
Motilal Oswal said.
* ONGC shares are up 2.4 percent, while Oil India gains 3.1
percent. Reliance Industries is flat for the day.
