* USD/INR trading at 54.88/89 versus its previous close of 54.49/50 and very close to the day's high of 54.92 on continuing short-covering in the dollar for a second session. * Dollar selling by exporters around 54.90 levels preventing further sharp gains in the pair, traders say. * Traders expect oil firms the biggest buyers of dollars to also step in to buy the greenback around lower levels later in the day. * Losses in regional and domestic shares on the back of profit-taking also further aids sentiment for the dollar. Local shares currently trading down 0.3 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)