* India's five-year OIS rate is 3 basis points (bps) higher at 7.15 percent, while the one-year OIS rate is steady at 7.59 percent. * "The payings are basically being driven to hedge the position in the spot market. The significant up move in the spot market is leading to payings in the OIS longer end," says an analyst. * Indian 10-year bond yield is down 2 bps at 7.95 percent, on course for its biggest weekly fall since early July. * Dealers say the one-year rate is likely to fall to 7.45 percent, while the five-year rate may move towards 7 percent if the RBI cuts repo rate in its Jan policy. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)