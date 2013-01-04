* Indian cash rates remained largely steady even as
the cash deficit situation continued to improve in the absence
of a debt sale this week and due to inflows into the system
following release of oil subsidies by the government.
* Traders said about 300 billion rupees was released into the
system by the government via oil subsidy payments on Tuesday. A
total of 219.6 billion rupees has or will enter the system via
interest payments and t-bill redemptions in the Jan. 05 week.
* The central bank's up to 80 billion rupees bond purchase
auction, which concluded earlier in the day, will also add
incremental liquidity to the extent of the purchase into the
system on Monday.
* On the back of these inflows, banks' borrowing from the
central bank's repo window fell to 608.6 billion rupees, its
lowest since Nov. 6.
* Traders however expect cash rates to remain around 8 percent
levels in the near-term.
* Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform
stands at 125.18 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of
8.10 percent while that in the CBLO market stands at 449.37
billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.96 percent.
