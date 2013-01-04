* Indian cash rates remained largely steady even as the cash deficit situation continued to improve in the absence of a debt sale this week and due to inflows into the system following release of oil subsidies by the government. * Traders said about 300 billion rupees was released into the system by the government via oil subsidy payments on Tuesday. A total of 219.6 billion rupees has or will enter the system via interest payments and t-bill redemptions in the Jan. 05 week. * The central bank's up to 80 billion rupees bond purchase auction, which concluded earlier in the day, will also add incremental liquidity to the extent of the purchase into the system on Monday. * On the back of these inflows, banks' borrowing from the central bank's repo window fell to 608.6 billion rupees, its lowest since Nov. 6. * Traders however expect cash rates to remain around 8 percent levels in the near-term. * Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform stands at 125.18 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.10 percent while that in the CBLO market stands at 449.37 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.96 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)