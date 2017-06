* USD/INR extends gains to 55.01/02 versus its previous close of 54.49/50 on the back of all-round buying from oil and defence firms as also some corporate demand, traders say. * Traders say sharp gains in the dollar versus majors also adding to the bullishness in the USD/INR pair. The index of the dollar against six major currencies is up 0.5 percent. * Dealers, however, expect resistance for the pair around 55.05 to 55.10 levels barring a sharp fall in the local equity market which is currently trading down 0.3 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)